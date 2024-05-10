 JJP leader Naina Chautala’s convoy ‘pelted with stones’ near Jind; 6 injured : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  JJP leader Naina Chautala's convoy 'pelted with stones' near Jind; 6 injured

JJP leader Naina Chautala’s convoy ‘pelted with stones’ near Jind; 6 injured

The convoy was headed to Uchana in Jind when the incident took place

JJP leader Naina Chautala’s convoy ‘pelted with stones’ near Jind; 6 injured

The car that was hit by a stone.



PTI

Chandigarh, May 10

The convoy of JJP’s sitting MLA and party's Hisar Lok Sabha candidate Naina Chautala was allegedly attacked by some people at Roj Khera village of Jind district leaving six injured, the party leaders claimed.

In a video message, Jannayak Janta Party leader Digvijay Chautala claimed that the hooligans had been identified as Congress workers.

The convoy was headed to Uchana in Jind when the incident took place. While Naina Chautala did not get injured in the incident, six others were.

Congress leader BB Batra, who was speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on another issue, denied that Congress workers were involved in the incident.

While a police officer from Jind said the matter is under investigation, Digvijay said, "I received news that convoy of my mother and JJP leader Naina Chautala was attacked by some miscreants who indulged in stone pelting leaving our workers and some of her staff members injured."  

Digvijay said the stone pelters had come from a nearby village.

"They chased the convoy, indulged in hooliganism and some women workers who were accompanying my mother were pushed. A woman worker had her hand broken and her clothes got torn," he said.

"These people have been identified. They are Congress workers and supporters of (former MP and Congress candidate contesting from Hisar LS seat) Jai Prakash," he alleged.

JJP leader and former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said his mother was on her way to attend a programme in Uchana.

"Some youths who claimed themselves to be farmer leaders followed the convoy...At Roj Khera village they created nuisance. Six of our workers including two women were manhandled in which they sustained injuries.

"Stones were also pelted because of which one vehicle got damaged," Dushyant told reporters.

He said he spoke to Jind Superintendent of Police and demanded strict action. 

