JJP minister, MLA again fail to appear before Haryana Legislative Assembly's privileges panel

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) minister Anoop Dhanak and party MLA Jogi Ram Sihag have repeatedly failed to appear before the Haryana Legislative Assembly’s privileges committee regarding allegations of Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) Abhay Chautala against their leader Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

Both Dhanak and Sihag were called to give oral evidence on August 2, October 18 and November 8, but they didn’t appear before the committee. Narender Gupta, chairperson of the committee, today informed the Vidhan Sabha that at a meeting on December 6, it was decided to give a last chance to both to give evidence on December 27.

Dhanak and Sihag had given a notice of breach of privileges that on February 21, while speaking during Zero Hour, Abhay Chautala “brought certain wrong and misleading facts regarding the land acquired near/for the purpose of Hisar airport”.

They pointed out that Dushyant Chautala had clarified the position, but Abhay Chautala remained “adamant” and “brought certain wrong facts misleading the House by using parliamentary words too”. They further stated that the act of Abhay Chautala was unwarranted and undignified, particularly when the Deputy CM had clarified the position immediately in the House.

He (Abhay Chautala) had lowered the dignity of the House and its members, said their notice.

Gupta told the House that the committee recommended that the time for making the final report to the House be extended by the first sitting of the next session, which was allowed.

On February 21, Abhay Chautala had levelled allegations of land grabbing against his nephew Dushyant near the upcoming Hisar airport. The spat between the two had turned ugly.

As per approved proceedings, Abhay Chautala had said, “I would like to tell the Deputy CM what he would do if purchased lands (near the airport) is found in his company’s name...The land has been purchased in your company’s name. How you are talking about others? You are the biggest thief. You have looted the entire state.”

Dushyant Chautala had retorted, “...The land along the runway on both sides belongs to the government. Speaker, sir, you get it investigated. If it is factually incorrect, then move a privilege motion against hon’ble member Abhay Singh Chautala. I move this proposal.”

