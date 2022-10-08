JJP national secretary Anita Yadav joins Congress

Chandigarh, October 7
Anita Yadav, three-time MLA and former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS), joined the Congress today. She was serving as the national secretary of the JJP.
Twenty-seven leaders from the JJP, the BJP and the INLD from Sadhora and Radaur areas also joined the Congress today.
On the joining of Yadav, former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda said the Congress clan was continuously increasing.
“Leaders of various parties, workers, former MLAs and ministerial-level people are continuously joining the Congress. A number of leaders have also left the ruling BJP-JJP and joined the Congress in view of the byelection in Adampur. It is clear from this that the victory of the Congress is certain in the byelection,” he said.
“The mood of the state is against the BJP as every section, including farmers, labourers, employees, traders, Dalits, etc are troubled by the BJP-JJP government. The people of the state have turned to the Congress for hope,” he said.
Responding to questions from mediapersons, the Leader of Opposition said the coalition government had proved to be a failure on every front. “Inflation, unemployment, crime and corruption are at its peak. the situation has worsened to the point that no work is being done without bribe,” he said.
