JJP national secy Sherwal joins BJP in Nayab Saini’s presence

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, April 30

Senior JJP leaders, including national secretary Ashok Sherwal and state general secretary Kusum Sherwal, joined the BJP in the presence of CM Nayab Singh Saini at the party’s Panchkula office today.

Saini, who was joined by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, minister Aseem Goyal, district president Deepak Sharma and others, meanwhile, attacked the opposition parties, saying that people were not coming to their rallies, hence their leaders were upset.

Saini said a separatist leader, Yasin Malik, was seeking votes for the Congress. “The Congress oppressed the poor, youth, women and farmers during its rule. It is perturbed over the development carried out by the BJP in the country,” he claimed.

Taking a jibe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he said Kejriwal, who was earlier levying allegations against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, was now in alliance with the same party. “His agenda is also to save the corrupt and their family members,” he stated.

Saini said important leaders of the JJP, Congress, AAP and INLD had started feeling that they had no future in those parties. “Hence, they are joining BJP now,” he said, alleging that the Constitution was under threat from the Congress.

Others who joined the BJP are JJP Ambala district president Harpal Kamboj, chairman of the Haryana State Business Cell and former Secretary of Haryana Pradesh Congress Sushil Kumar Goyal.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Nayab Singh Saini #Panchkula