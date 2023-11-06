JJP projects Dushyant Chautala as Chief Minister

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 5

Reiterating the JJP’s resolve of making Dushyant Chautala the next CM, its national president Ajay Chautala today called upon workers to strengthen the party’s base at the booth level to achieve ‘Mission Dushyant 2024’.

Addressing a “Nav Sankalp” rally at Shahabad grain market here, Ajay Chautala said, “Less than 300 days are left for the election and we have to work hard to strengthen the party organisation,” urging the workers to ensure a team comprising a booth “yodha”, booth “sakhi” and an experienced person at each booth.

“If you manage to form such a strong organisation, no power can stop us from achieving ‘Mission 2024 Dushyant’. The JJP has fulfilled most of its poll promises, but the promise of Rs 5,100 old-age pension could not be fulfilled. If we come to power, the pension will be increased to Rs 10,000,” he claimed.

Kejriwal must choose sides Arvind Kejriwal is distracted. While Punjab is not giving SYL water, Delhi wants water from Haryana. Punjab has not been able to control farm fires, but Delhi wants solution to air pollution. He should pick one side. —Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM

In his address, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala highlighted the achievements of the government and said pro-farmer policies and welfare works were made possible due to JJP’s partnership in the coalition government. “A better crop procurement system has been ensured. We have to induct new people in the party,” he said.

“Vegetable traders have raised the issue of 2 per cent market fee. I will either try to get it abolished or bring it down to 1 per cent before January 1,” he said, adding that “even Rajasthan is looking for a change. The JJP will play an important role in forming the next government there, too.”

Reacting to media queries about BJP leader Birender Singh’s comments on the BJP-JJP alliance, Dushyant said, “Such comments don’t affect the government. For a stable government, alliance is important.”

About AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, he remarked, “Kejriwal is distracted. While Punjab is not giving SYL water, Delhi wants water from Haryana. Punjab has not been able to control farm fires, but Delhi wants solution to air pollution. He should pick one side.”

