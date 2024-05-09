JJP serves notice on three MLAs for anti-party activities

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 8

With the internal crisis deepening as seven MLAs are missing from campaigning, the JJP has issued a show-cause notice to three of its MLAs on the allegations of indulging in anti-party activities.

Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala admitted during a press conference here today that they had material, including visuals and photos of these MLAs, indicating that they were involved in anti-party activities. “There is a procedure in which a notice is served on them, and subsequently, the Speaker is asked in writing to take steps to cancel their membership of the Assembly,” he said.

“Each MLA has to cast vote toeing the party line till there is power of whip. We have served a notice to three MLAs and none of them have submitted a written reply. We will take appropriate action before the polling for the Lok Sabha poll,” he said, adding that they would soon meet the Speaker for action against them. The former Deputy CM maintained that none of the JJP MLAs could violate the whip while being in the party.

