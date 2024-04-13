Bahadurgarh: JJP state secy Naresh Joon joins Congress

Jhajjar, April 12
JJP state secretary Naresh Joon today quit the party and joined the Congress in Bahadurgarh town here in presence of Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda. “Thirtyeight former MLAs, former ministers, former MPs and sitting MPs have left other parties and joined the Congress in the last one and a half years. This shows the growing graph of Congress in the state,” said Deepender.
