JJP’s Bhupender, INLD’s Anoop file nominations in Sonepat

Sonepat, May 4

A total of five candidates, including Bhupender Malik of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) nominee Anoop Dahiya filed their nomination papers for the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat on Saturday. No nomination would be accepted on Sunday.

District Election Officer and DC Manoj Kumar said Dharamveer, a retired employee, had filed his nomination as a covering BJP candidate.

JJP candidate Bhupender Malik filed his nomination in presence of former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala. He showed his profession as a farmer.

SP (retd) Anoop Dahiya filed his nomination as an INLD candidate. Ashwani Kumar filed his nomination on the ticket of the Krantikari party and Radheyshyam filed his nomination on the ticket of Peoples Party of India Democratic. Ashwani Kumar is a farmer while Radheyshyam is an LIC agent.

DC Kumar said no nomination would be accepted on Sunday and May 6 i.e. Monday would be the last day for the filing of nomination for the Lok Sabha elections.

