JJP’s Dushyant Chautala calls on former Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh, March 14
Two days after his party’s alliance with BJP ended in Haryana, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday met former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here. It was immediately not known what transpired in the meeting.
JJP sources said it was “purely a courtesy call”. They said the two leaders met for nearly 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, JJP is drawing up its strategy to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana on its own. In this regard, the party has planned to hold meetings of two Lok Sabha constituencies every day over the next five days, the sources.
On Wednesday, JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala said his party worked with full honesty to fulfil the ‘gathbandhan dharma’ over the last four-and-a-half years of the alliance and his party was never power hungry.
His statement had come after the BJP-JJP alliance ended with the national party replacing Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the Haryana chief minister.
Ajay Chautala had also said his party demanded two Lok Sabha seats in Haryana for the upcoming general elections, but was refused by BJP.
BJP on Tuesday replaced Khattar with OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana’s chief minister in a swift switch in the state, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Saini, who is the party’s state unit president, was sworn in as chief minister along with five ministers at a Raj Bhavan ceremony hours after the dramatic resignation of Khattar and his cabinet.
