JJP’s Dushyant Chautala sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 25

Claiming that the JJP would be in a position to share power in Rajasthan after the Assembly elections, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala sounded the poll bugle of his party in Rajasthan.

Addressing a rally in Sikar in Rajasthan to mark the birth anniversary of his great-grandfather Devi Lal today, Dushyant said the Congress government had ruined Rajasthan and let down youth. “We are setting the foundation of change from Sikar, which was once represented by Deputy PM Devi Lal. The JJP will play a key role in the Rajasthan Assembly elections,” he said, recalling that Devi Lal, and his father Ajay Singh Chautala had a strong bond with Rajasthan. Ajay Chautala had become MLA twice in Rajasthan Assembly.

Dushyant said the JJP would contest 25-30 seats in the Assembly elections. Enumerating government policies implemented in Haryana, he said they would work to ensure 75% reservation of local youth in government jobs in Rajasthan, on the lines of Haryana. He also promised digital libraries in every village, compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers for crop damage and 33% share in ration depots to women.

The JJP leader also said they would work for the setting up of a foreign corporation department, 50% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions, four Officer Training Centres for recruitment in the Army and monetary rewards to sportspersons for achievements in international events.

He alleged that mining mafias, criminals, paper-leak gangs dominated Rajasthan during Congress rule. The Congress government was discriminating against the youth in providing jobs to their own people, he added.

#Dushyant Chautala #Hisar #Rajasthan