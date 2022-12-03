JNU graffiti row: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says conspiracy to divide country

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 2

Reacting against slogans written against Brahmins and Baniyas at the JNU, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij termed it a part of a larger conspiracy to divide the country.

The Haryana Minister said, “The slogans written against Baniyas and Brahmins on the wall of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are very dangerous. The Brahmins have kept the religion and culture of the country alive. Be it sorrow or happiness, Brahmins are called and they read verses according to our culture. Similarly, Baniya is playing a crucial role in the trade of the county. They (slogans) seem to be a part of a conspiracy to divide India. Such mentality should be crushed.”

To a query, the minister said, “Every citizen is equal in the eyes of the government and that is why the government is talking about forming a uniform civil code. Even in Haryana the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code is being considered and studied. And it will be formed soon.”

