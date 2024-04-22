Jobless Karnal youth take out procession

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 21

Groups of “unemployed youth” on Saturday took out a procession “berozgaron ki baraat” to press their demand for employment in the city. The “Berozgar weds Recruitment of CET Group C” procession started at the old bus stand and concluded at the Mini-Secretariat after passing through various city roads.

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Naveen Jaihind led the procession. Several youths were wearing “wedding sehra” (turban) and dancing to music beats. They handed over a memorandum to Red Cross secretary Kulbir Malik to highlight the concerns of unemployed youth.

A special invitation card in the form of a wedding card was printed and shared on the social media platforms to invite maximum number of unemployed youths to join the procession. Taking a dig at the government over the issue of unemployment, Jaihind said that prior to this, they had already organised such programmes in Rohtak and Jind as well.

“The purpose of the procession is to remind the government of its promise of providing jobs to youths. Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar had promised 50,000 jobs. No recruitment has been completed in the state in the past six years. Court cases are going on for the recruitment from TGT posts to CET examination,” said Jaihind.

He said aspirants, who had applied for jobs, participated in the procession to raise their demands. Jaihind also offered CM Nayab Singh Saini to organize “langar” (community kitchen) after the completion of recruitment.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal