Jobless youth can apply for allowance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

The Directorate of Employment has started the process for inviting applications under the Unemployment Allowance Scheme via the user-SARAL portal https://saralharyana.gov.in/ from November 1.

A spokesperson said the applicants could submit the relevant documents by November 30 at the respective employment offices. The applicants can apply through the Saral portal or contact the Directorate’s helpline number 1800-180-2403 from Monday to Friday between 10 am and 5 pm.

#Unemployment