Jobless youth can apply for allowance

Chandigarh, November 22
The Directorate of Employment has started the process for inviting applications under the Unemployment Allowance Scheme via the user-SARAL portal https://saralharyana.gov.in/ from November 1.
A spokesperson said the applicants could submit the relevant documents by November 30 at the respective employment offices. The applicants can apply through the Saral portal or contact the Directorate’s helpline number 1800-180-2403 from Monday to Friday between 10 am and 5 pm.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...