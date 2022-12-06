Jobless youths hold dangal in front of Rohtak BJP office; demand resumption of sports quota, CET qualification for govt jobs

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 6

In a novel protest, a large number of unemployed youths held a dangal (wrestling contest) in front of Haryana BJP headquarters at Rohtak on Tuesday.

The youths, led by former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and social activist Naveen Jaihind, took out a protest march from Mansarover Park to HUDA Complex.

The protesters then organised a dangal in front of the state BJP headquarters in protest against the abolition of sports quota in government jobs and not considering the CET-qualified candidates for jobs in all government departments.

In the symbolic dangal-protest, certain wrestlers wearing masks of Haryana chief minister, deputy chief minister, health minister, sports minister and education minister were defeated by the other wrestlers.

Duli Chand (102), whose procession was taken out at Rohtak recently in protest against the stoppage of his old-age pension, also participated in the protest march.

"If the state leadership still does not wake up and fulfill our demands, then the next dangal will be held at the state Vidhan Sabha during the next session," said Jaihind.

He remarked that the leaders of the ruling party were also unhappy with the functioning of the BJP-JJP regime.

“Some of them even call me up to appreciate my efforts in raising issues of public interest and ask me to keep it up in the larger interest of the people and the state," he stated.

