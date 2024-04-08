Jobs, rural development now in contractors’ hands: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 7

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that the government had handed over everything from jobs to village development to contractors. It meant that the state was being run by the contractors, and not by the government.

Hooda was addressing the Jan Aakrosh Rally organised by MLA Raghubir Singh Kadian in Beri Town of Jhajjar district here.

“Haryana made rapid progress during the Congress regime from 2005 to 2014, and became the top state in every aspect of development. Sadly, the state has been brought on the brink of destruction by the BJP government. The BJP itself is aware of this, that’s why the CM has been changed just before the Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Hooda said the change of guard in the state would be of no use because the public had understood the BJP’s intentions. People had made up their mind to bring back the Congress. Deepender’s victory from Rohtak would lay the foundation of the Congress government in Haryana, he said.

On returning to power in the state, the Congress would restore the old pension scheme for the employees, besides providing Rs 6,000 old-age and widow pension, MSP to farmers, 2 lakh government jobs, 300 units of free electricity, gas cylinder at Rs 500 and free plots to the poor.

State Congress chief Chaudhary Udaybhan said the promises made in the party manifesto would ensure justice to all.

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda said the BJP may have won the last elections by adopting misleading propaganda and anti-democratic activities, but it could not win the hearts of the people.

“The BJP government has betrayed every class, including farmers, labourers, employees, temporary employees, sanitation workers, MGNREGA workers and wrestler daughters. This government also has wrecked the investment environment,” he added.

Deepender said unemployment had pushed many youths of Haryana towards depression, crime, drug addiction etc. Groups of miscreants had also become active in various areas.

Former MLA Dr Virendra Pal, Mohit Chatar Singh, Ajay Ahlawat and some other local leaders joined the Congress on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Lok Sabha #Rohtak