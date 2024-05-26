Jobs, security, health core issues as Karnal voters trickle to booths

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 25

Driven by issues such as unemployment, inflation, women’s security and national security, which reflect the diverse concerns of the electorate, people of the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency cast their votes today.

Local communities organise ‘chabils’ Special arrangements were made to ensure a smooth and comfortable voting experience, featuring pink booths staffed entirely by women, ramps, wheelchairs, and drinking water stations. Additionally, local communities set up ‘chabils’ to distribute cold water for voters, while volunteers were appointed to assist voters, guiding them to the booths with efficiency.

Despite intense heat, a large number of people were seen waiting in queues, particularly in rural areas, and only a few booths — in Prem Nagar, Ram Nagar and Shiv Colony in the city — were relatively quiet.

Rajesh Kumar, while casting vote at a booth in the Kachwa village — which falls under the Karnal Assembly segment — talked about unemployment and inflation.

“Due to unemployment, a large number of youth have migrated abroad. This should be stopped, and the issue of inflation needs to be addressed,” he said.

Ravi Kochhar of the same village highlighted unemployment and inflation as his primary concerns. “These are the major issues we are facing,” he said. Kochhar expressed a desire for change, believing that the current situation demands a new approach to these pressing issues.

Mahavir, another voter, brought up problems caused by unemployment, lack of education and poor healthcare. He said, “The BJP is seeking votes on religion, but we need to focus on more immediate concerns.”

Joginder echoed the sentiment, saying nationalism was the key factor in his preference of candidate. “I voted in the name of nationalism,” he said. Harbans Lal, a resident of Nagla village, said that he voted for continuing the pace of development.

“I have used my voting right for good governance and betterment of the country,” said Sooraj Sharma, a 22-year-old first-timer who cast his vote at a booth in Dyal Singh College. Tamanna, a 19-year-old a first-time voter at the Prem Nagar booth in the city, was similarly enthusiastic. “I want the implementation of policies addressing unemployment,” she said. Tara Singh, 90, arrived in a wheelchair to cast his vote in Prem Nagar, and appealed to people to participate in the democratic process.

“Cast your votes as your contribution to the festival of democracy is important,” he said.

