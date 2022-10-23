Joining Congress was a mistake, says Bhavya Bishnoi

BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi says he joined the saffron party for the people of Adampur. In an interview to Deepender Deswal Bhavya Bishnoi said: “Joining the Congress was a mistake.” Excerpts:

What do you think are the key issues for the residents?

The people here are more concerned about civic issues like streets, roads, water and electricity etc. Poor drainage and sewerage are other major concerns.

Was it a collective decision of the family to join the BJP? What was the main reason to leave the Congress?

I was impressed with the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. We consulted party workers before taking a decision. The reason behind leaving the Congress was that we were not able to get development works done in Adampur. We are accountable to Adampur and thus cannot stay in a party where we see no future.

Opponents say you are facing charges under the Income Tax Act and were under pressure to join the BJP.

This is not true. The raids on our premises occurred in July 2019 and we joined the BJP in August 2022. I expect these cases will be settled soon, because there is nothing substantial in these.

People say your father Kuldeep Bishnoi made some wrong decisions in the past. What’s your take?

In the hindsight, it is easy to say so. He took decisions keeping in mind the prevailing circumstances then. Though I admit merging the party (Haryana Janhit Congress) with the Congress was a wrong decision, it was taken in view of the prevailing scenario then.

How important is this election for you?

This is a very important poll for Adampur which has been in the opposition for 26 years.

How is your experience in the BJP?

I am impressed with the working style of the party.

Are you hoping for a ministerial berth, if elected?

We put up no such condition while joining the BJP. Our only demand is the development of Adampur.