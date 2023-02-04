Joint committee constituted to assess loss to mustard crop in Bhiwani district

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, February 3

On the directions of the state government, the administration has constituted a joint committee of officials of the departments concerned to assess the damage to mustard crop due to frost and extreme cold recently.

The Deputy Commissioner, Naresh Narwal, said here today that nodal officers had been appointed at all subdivision and block levels in the district. The loss of crops would be assessed during girdawari, which had started in the district and would be complete by March 1. The farmers in Bhiwani, Hisar and other districts have complained of losses to the mustard crop due to frost. The farmers said the non-irrigated areas were the worst affected due to the frost where mustard had suffered massive damage. Agricultural experts maintained that in frost, specially non-irrigated crop, suffer damage when the plants are in the flowering stage.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Jai Prakash Dalal recently visited Loharu, Siwani, Bahal and Tosham areas in Bhiwani district to take stock of the loss of mustard crop. The farmers urged the minister that the government should compensate the affected farmers for the crop loss. The leaders of the opposition parties too have urged the state government to take cognisance of the crop damage in the rabi season and demanded compensation to the farmers.

Narwal said a joint committee comprising officials from the Revenue Department, Agriculture Department, market committee and Panchayat and Horticulture Department, would complete the work of crop girdawari. The Deputy Commissioner said the damage caused to mustard should be properly assessed so that the affected farmers could get due compensation.

#bhiwani