Joint panel to address canal water scarcity in Hisar village

Chandigarh, December 14
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today convened a meeting of senior officials from the Irrigation Department to address various concerns regarding canal water in Syahdwa and Bithamra villages of Hisar.
During his recent tour to rural areas in the district, residents of Syahdwa and Bithamra brought to his attention the issue of insufficient canal water for irrigation in their fields.
Following his instructions, discussions were initiated to establish a joint committee comprising officials and villagers to identify strategies to address the issue.
