Joint panel to resolve Dharuhera dirty water issue

Haryana and Rajasthan decide to set up real-time water quality monitoring system, install three flow meters

The CM holds a joint meeting of officials of Haryana and Rajasthan at Dharuhera in Rewari on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, July 30

In a step towards resolving the chronic problem of effluents being released by neighbouring Bhiwadi industries in Rajasthan into Dharuhera town here, Haryana and Rajasthan will form a joint inspection committee of their officials to redress the grievance permanently.

In addition, real time water quality monitoring system will be established, which will work under the Central Pollution Control Board. Three flow meters will also be installed to check water flow.

These decisions were taken at a joint meeting of officials of Haryana and Rajasthan, chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Dharuhera town here on Sunday. The CM, had on Saturday, taken stock of the accumulation of the dirty water on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Dharuhera and assured people of resolving the issue permanently.

At the meeting, it was also decided to establish a closed conduit in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) by August 31 to take industrial waste to the Central Effluent Treatment Plant. Thereafter, the dirty water will be treated and used further.

The CM being honoured during Jan Samvaad programme in Rewari.

“The problem of chemically contaminated water of industrial units coming from Bhiwadi to Dharuhera (Rewari) will be resolved at any cost. For this, a joint inspection team of both states will be formed within 24 hours. This will be a kind of coordination committee and will work continuously for a permanent solution to this problem,” said Khattar.

The CM said people of Dharuhera had been facing several health and other problems due to the contaminated water coming from Bhiwadi. The natural flow of water between Bhiwadi and Dharuhera was not a problem, but contaminated water had become a cause for concern, he added.

The CM informed the officials of the Rajasthan Government that if no solution to this serious problem was found, Haryana would be forced to adopt a tougher posture.

Meanwhile, the last day of the CM’s three-day Jan Samvad held in Mamria Asampur village turned into a golden opportunity for four elderly persons as they got their pension certificates from the CM on the spot.

The Chief Minister also announced to open offices of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPF) in all districts for the convenience of the employees working in private companies. Khattar was felicitated by representatives of industrial organisations and officials of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

While holding Jan Samvaad in Gangaicha Ahir village, he announced the construction of the building of the Primary Health Centre, besides 1 km phirni, vyayamshala and a road leading to the cremation ground. The problem of drinking water supply in the BPL colony would also be resolved on a priority basis. He directed the officials of the Irrigation Department to prepare a feasibility report for the construction of a bridge over the Bhurthal minor.

Khattar holds meeting with officials

  • Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a joint meeting of officials of Haryana and Rajasthan in Dharuhera on Sunday
  • At the meeting, it was also decided to establish a closed conduit in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) by August 31 to take industrial waste to the Central Effluent Treatment Plant
  • Khattar said people of Dharuhera had been facing several health problems due to the contaminated water coming from Bhiwadi

RFID machines to be installed

  • Local entrepreneurs informed the Chief Minister that garbage tax was being charged through the civic body without picking up the refuse
  • Khattar directed the District Municipal Commissioner to install Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) machines at the entrance to the industrial units of the Dharuhera area to ensure the presence of garbage lifting by civic employees

