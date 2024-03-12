Jolt to Congress, ex-Assandh MLA Zile Ram Sharma joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 11

Giving a jolt to the Congress, former Assandh MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Zile Ram Sharma along with his supporters on Monday joined the BJP. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party state president Nayab Singh Saini welcomed Sharma and others into the party fold. Besides, Saurabh Gupta, president of the Karnal Rice Millers Association, also joined the BJP. The CM assured all, who joined the BJP, that they would be given full respect.

Sharma believed to be from the camp of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was demanding a ticket from Assandh Assembly constituency. Earlier, he had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2014 and in 2019 as an independent candidate from Assandh.

He was elected MLA in 2009 on the ticket of the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC). Later, he along with four other MLAs of the HJC, joined the Congress and was elevated to the post of CPS by the former CM Hooda-led Haryana Government. However, their joining the Congress was challenged by HJC’s supremo Kuldeep Bishnoi, citing violation of the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law. Just before the 2014 elections, the Punjab and Haryana High Court disqualified five MLAs, including Zile Ram Sharma, who had joined the Congress. Before joining the HJC in 2007, Sharma served as district president of the Congress from 2000 onwards.

On the occasion, Sharma also highlighted the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

While addressing a well-attended gathering at — Karna Kamal — the BJP district office here, Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given India a unique identity in the world. Under his leadership, Haryana witnessed unprecedented progress. The CM also highlighted achievements of the Union and state governments.

While interacting with mediapersons, Khattar recalled memories with the PM. He said, “I have old relations with PM Modi. We have worked together when I was a pracharak in the RSS. We have lived simple lives. We have worked together at the headquarters in Panchkula.”

Speaking about Hisar MP Brijendra Singh joining the Congress, the CM said people come and go. The process would continue. Those, who want to join a party, should understand its ideology first. On the second list of the BJP, he said the parliamentary board would issue it. Regarding seat sharing with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), he said its decision would also be taken by the parliamentary board.

