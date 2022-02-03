journal makes it to UGC Care list

Hisar: Research journal “HSB Research Review” published by the Haryana School of Business, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, has been included in the research CARE list of the University Grants Commission, New Delhi. Vice-Chancellor Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, while congratulating the HSB Research Review Editorial Board, said it was a matter of honour for the university. He also called upon the editorial board, saying efforts should be made to integrate the journal with an international research database. Prof Karam Pal Narwal, Director, Haryana School of Business, said the journal was started in 2010.

UHS HoDs get warm sendoff

Rohtak: Dr Smiti Nanda, head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Dr MC Gupta, head of the Department of Pharmacology, at Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, were given a warm sendoff by the university fraternity upon their superannuation. Vice-Chancellor Dr Anita Saxena and Registrar Dr HK Aggarwal appreciated their dedication and devotion towards their duties. PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab and Medical Superintendent Dr Ishwar Singh were also present. Prof Gupta has also served as the Director of the Rohtak PGIMS, while Prof Nanda has headed the department for 12 years. She is also a recipient of the NBE Distinguished Teacher Excellence Award.

English, music depts hold webinar

Yamunanagar: A webinar on “human values leading to professional ethics” was organised by the Department of English and Music (instrumental) of Guru Nanak Girls College. Principal Anu Atreja said the college initiated its golden jubilee celebrations with this webinar. She said keynote speaker for the session was Vikram Duggal, CEO of NGO Abhiyakti-The Expression from Hyderabad. Ambika Kashyap, head of the Music Department (Instrumental), introduced the keynote speaker. There were about 750 participants from different states.

MoU signed to share expertise

Gurugram/Faridabad: To promote collaboration in the area of expertise in academic interest, the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, and Gurugram University have entered into an agreement to share the knowledge and expertise and to introduce joint academic programmes in emerging areas. They will work together in the areas of mutual interest along with faculty exchange to enhance the pace of growth of both the universities. The MoU was signed by SK Garg, Registrar of JC Bose University, and Shashi Bhushan Bharti, Registrar of Gurugram University in the presence of Raj Nehru, Vice-Chancellor of JC Bose University and Dinensh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University.