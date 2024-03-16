JP Nadda to open state BJP office on March 18

Rohtak, March 15
BJP president JP Nadda will inaugurate the party’s state office in Rohtak on March 18. Former BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala said the entire state executive would be present during the inauguration.
On changing the Chief Minister of the state, he said: “The government had carried out good work under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar and the new CM Nayab Singh Saini will continue the same responsibility,” said Barala, who is also the convenor of the BJP’s Haryana Lok Sabha Election Steering Committee.
Taking a dig at the Congress, Barala said it had failed to constitute its organisation till date. “No matter what the Congress claims, Deepender Hooda will lose the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat again,” he said, adding that the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well
‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI
Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...
KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case
Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence