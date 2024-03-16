JP Nadda to open state BJP office on March 18

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 15

BJP president JP Nadda will inaugurate the party’s state office in Rohtak on March 18. Former BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala said the entire state executive would be present during the inauguration.

On changing the Chief Minister of the state, he said: “The government had carried out good work under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar and the new CM Nayab Singh Saini will continue the same responsibility,” said Barala, who is also the convenor of the BJP’s Haryana Lok Sabha Election Steering Committee.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Barala said it had failed to constitute its organisation till date. “No matter what the Congress claims, Deepender Hooda will lose the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat again,” he said, adding that the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #JP Nadda #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak