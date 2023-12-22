Jubilation across state as three get Arjuna

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

Three players from Haryana will be honoured with the National Sports Awards 2023 for their outstanding performance. Diksha Dagar, a golfer, has been selected for the Arjuna Award, as have Sunil Kumar and Antim Panghal in wrestling.

Kurukshetra University runner-up for Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy

Kurukshetra University has been declared the runner-up for Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the players, saying that the athletes from Haryana demonstrated their highest capabilities in various national and international competitions.

He said the state consistently held the number one position in sports.

The government was strengthening the facilities for sports to ensure that state athletes continued to shine in every field, he added.

This year, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to two players, and the Arjuna Award 2023 will be given to 26 players. Five coaches will receive the Dronacharya Award. Apart from these, three players will be honoured with Dhyan Chand Award for their lifetime achievements in sports. The awards will be presented by the President on January 9 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

