Judge bribery case: Bail plea of IREO group's Goyal dismissed

Chandigarh, August 24

A Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Panchkula, today dismissed the bail application of the IREO group’s vice-chairperson/MD Lalit Goyal.

Both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana, are investigating the judge bribery scandal.

Based on the ACB ‘s FIR, dated April 17, alleging favours to IREO group’s Lalit Goyal and promoters of the M3M group by judge Sudhir Parmar, the ED had registered Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) No. 17 on June 13 against the judge, his nephew Ajay Parmar, Roop Bansal, one of the promoters of M3M and others.

Lalit Goyal was arrested on July 4 and remanded in the ED custody till July 11. Thereafter, he was sent to judicial custody. Poor health was one of the grounds for his bail.

The detailed order in the bail application was not available till the filing of the copy.

The chargesheet against seven people-Ajay Parmar, Paramveer Singh and Pushpa Devi (relatives of judge), Rohit Tomar, owner of R Sai Transport Company, Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal (Promoters of M3M Group) and Lalit Goyal, MD of IREO Group, was filed before a Panchkula court on August 11 in the judge bribery case.

