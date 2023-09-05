Judge bribery case: Production warrant against Bansal sought

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today moved a Panchkula court for the issuance of a production warrant against M3M Group promoter Roop Bansal in the judge bribery case.

At present, Bansal is lodged at Ambala Jail in another money-laundering case involving M3M and IREO groups. According to the ED, Bansal, along with other promoters of M3M Group, and Lalit Goyal, vice-chairperson of IREO Group, paid illegal gratification to the then Special Judge, Sudhir Parmar, through his nephew Ajay Parmar, to extract favours from him.

Bansal was the key decision-maker of M3M Group, said the ED, and claimed that it had found evidence that he was in touch with Sudhir Parmar, which would have only been to influence the case being overseen by the ex-judge. “In addition, there are several materials on record which require explanation and confrontation from Roop Bansal. Further information, which is in his exclusive knowledge, shall corroborate our findings obtained during investigation and interrogation of the other co-accused,” the ED stated. It described him as a key conspirator.

