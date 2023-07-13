 Judge Bribery Case: Special court seeks CCTV footage of ED office, probe cell : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Judge Bribery Case: Special court seeks CCTV footage of ED office, probe cell

Judge Bribery Case: Special court seeks CCTV footage of ED office, probe cell

Wrongly submitted IREO vice-chairman was taken to hospital for examination

Judge Bribery Case: Special court seeks CCTV footage of ED office, probe cell

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, July 12

In the judge bribery case, a special court, Panchkula, has directed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) “shall forthwith preserve the CCTV footage” pertaining to its Delhi office as well as “Interrogation Cell” where accused Lalit Goyal, vice-chairman/MD of IREO group, was interrogated, for July 8, 9 and 10 and send it to the court in a pen drive.

Rajeev Goyal, a Special Judge under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), gave the directions as Goyal and his lawyers complained that the arrestee was never taken to hospital for medical examination, as claimed by the ED in its remand application and was kept in the interrogation cell, where his signatures and thumb impressions were obtained on blank papers to be used at will to the prejudice and detriment of the accused.

The hearing went on from 4.30 pm to 8 pm on July 11 in the ED’s case of bribing a CBI/ED judge, Sudhir Parmar, for allegedly extending favours to Goyal and owners of the M3M group, Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal, in an ongoing money laundering investigation. Goyal was arrested on July 4.

The judge observed, “He (Lalit Goyal) has also stated before me that while he was crying with pain and, therefore, had requested ED officials to get him the necessary medical aid, nothing was done and as such, he was put to a lot of harassment.” When questioned, the ED’s investigating officer (IO), Assistant Director Sumit Upadhyay, recorded his statement before the court where he admitted that Goyal was not taken to Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, as claimed in their remand application, but doctors from the hospital examined him on July 8, 9 and 10 at the ED head office, New Delhi. The IO said in the remand application that the word “in” had been mentioned instead of “from”.

The CCTV footage has been directed to be submitted on or before July 25. On the perusal of files, Special Judge Rajeev Goyal observed that during the ED custody, Goyal had been “questioned extensively and whether or not, the answers given by him were evasive”, he couldn’t be compelled to answer in a particular manner “suiting the requirements of ED”.

#Enforcement Directorate #Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

3
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

4
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

5
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

6
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

7
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

8
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

9
Chandigarh

Kharar housing societies at receiving end

10
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe