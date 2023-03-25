Judge hears grievances of Karnal advocates

Karnal, March 24
Inspecting Judge of the Haryana and Punjab High Court, Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal on Friday visited the district court and Bar room. Apart from reviewing the day-to-day working of courts, the Justice interacted with advocates of the District Bar Association and listened to their grievances.
Advocate Sandeep Choudhary, president, Bar Association, welcomed the Justice and raised the issue of chambers for the new advocates. Meanwhile, Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Bar members observed a one-minute silence to pay tributes to late Chief Justice VK Bali, who was a former member of the District Bar Association, Karnal.
While addressing the members of the Bar, Justice Grewal assured them that he would try to resolve the issues being faced by the lawyers, especially the construction of a new chamber complex for the advocates.
The general-secretary of the Bar association, Abhishek Chaudhary, welcomed the Justice and other members. Earlier, Justice Grewal interacted with litigants and listened to their grievances in different courts.
He also visited the jail premises and interacted with inmates. District and Sessions Judge Chandra Shekhar said Justice Grewal was on a two-day visit to the Karnal district. Earlier on Thursday, he visited Indri and Assandh subdivisional courts.
