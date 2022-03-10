Judge recuses self from hearing quota case plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Justice Ajay Tewari of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has recused himself from hearing a petition challenging the Act providing 75 per cent reservation in Haryana industries for the domiciles of the state.

The decision came just about less than a week after the Bench, headed by Justice Tewari, had observed that the Act affected the residents of other states as well and described as “very interesting” the stand taken on the Union of India’s behalf that it had nothing to say since it was a state Act.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, the Bench observed: “To be listed before some other Bench of which one of us (Ajay Tewari, J) is not a member after obtaining orders from the Chief Justice.”

The Registry was directed to put up the cases before the Chief Justice today itself in view of the urgency of the matter.