Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 5

Gurugram District and Sessions Judge has sought comments from all judicial officers in the district on the alleged misuse of gunmen as drivers and for other personal works.

The direction by Justice Surya Partap Singh came on a complaint filed by a Gurugram resident. Around four years ago, a judicial officer’s wife and son were shot by his gunman. The District and Sessions Judge has sought comments from all judicial officers on the allegations within a week.

The Sector 15 resident had filed the complaint with the Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice on February 24. It was also sent to the Haryana Chief Minister, Director General of Police (DGP), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Home Secretary and the Gurugram District and Sessions Judge.

“On October 13, 2018, the gunman of Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant had shot dead the latter’s wife Ritu and 18-year-old son Dhruv at a Gurugram market. The reason behind the incident was not ascertained. It could be that the official and his family were harassing the gunman. After this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered that no judicial officer can engage gunmen as drivers or for other personal works and they can deploy drivers for their vehicles at DC rate.

“But, the judicial officers haven’t learnt any lesson and continue to engage gunmen as drivers and for other personal chores. It is requested on the behalf of gunmen of judges to look into the matter and resolve the issue,” said the complainant. In February 2020, a local court had sentenced to death gunman Mahipal, who had shot dead the wife and the son of the Additional Sessions Judge.

