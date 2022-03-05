Judicial remand for two linked to Khalistan outfits

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 4

Two of the four accused associated with pro-Khalistan outfits, who were arrested from Sonepat, were produced in a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court of Haryana in Panchkula on Friday. They were arrested by the police from a village in Sonepat district.

The police claimed to have recovered one AK-47, five foreign pistols and other forged documents. The CIA-1 of the Sonepat police produced the two accused, Sagar and Sunil, in the special NIA court, after which they were sent to judicial custody. —