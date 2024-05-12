Juhi seeks votes for father Raj Babbar in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 11

Juhi Babbar, daughter of Congress candidate and actor Raj Babbar, has stated that winds of change were blowing in Gurugram as local residents were fed up with the false promises of ‘development’ made by BJP leaders during the past 20 years. The Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency is gearing up for a closely fought election between the INDI alliance Congress candidate Raj Babbar and sitting MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh of the BJP, embodying divergent narratives of the burgeoning middle class and royal aristocracy.

BJP neglected Gurugram Gurugram, which gives the highest revenue to the state, has turned into a slum due to the negligence of the BJP leadership during the past 20 years. — Juhi Babbar, actor

Talking to mediapersons here today, Juhi said her father Raj Babbar was not unaware of the problems and expectations of the people of Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency. “Gurugram, which gives the highest revenue to Haryana, has turned into a slum due to the negligence of the BJP leadership during the past 20 years,” she said.

She said the development of Gurugram will be the priority of his father if he is elected to the Lok Sabha. Even today, the people of the other Lok Sabha constituencies from which he has been previously elected as MP, pamper and cherish him equally because of the development works done by him, she added.

She said there were a plethora of problems in Gurugram. “The BJP has termed Gurugram as a millennium city but the issues of sanitation, potable water and healthcare facilities have not been improved as per the expectations of local residents”, she added.

She claimed that her father is a down-to-earth person and listens to problems of people patiently. “He will definitely pull out Gurugram from the mess and boost civic amenities to make it a millenium city in the real sense,” she added.

Anoop Soni, actor of serials such as Crime Patrol and Balika Vadhu and son-in-law of Raj Babbar, also accompanied her. Both are likely to begin campaign from tomorrow. He said his father-in-law has recieved unprecedented response from local people during his one week of poll campaign.

