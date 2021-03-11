June 19 public holiday in Haryana for MC poll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

The State Election Commission has fixed June 19 as the polling day for the election of president and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. An official spokesperson said the state government had decided that June 19 would public holiday in the offices of all departments/boards/corporations/educational institutions under the Haryana Government and in all factories, commercial establishments etc falling within the jurisdiction of the municipalities