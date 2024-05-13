‘Jungle raj’ back in Haryana, alleges Deepender Hooda

Jhajjar, May 12
Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said pre-2004 jungle raj has returned to Haryana and record unemployment in the state is the biggest reason for increasing crime and drugs in Haryana. He said big gangs, mafia, underage shooters have come into existence in the state.
“Haryana has become a haven for criminals, and the general public is forced to live in an atmosphere of fear,” he said in Bahadurgarh today.
He pointed out that during the Chautala government before 2004, criminals used to demand ransom from jails, whereas today under BJP rule, criminals are demanding ransom not only from jails, but also from foreign countries. Due to the failure of the BJP government, the jungle raj of Chautala government before 2004 has returned in Haryana,” he added.
