‘Jungle Safari’ begins again in Yamunanagar’s Kalesar National Park

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 27

After about four years, the Haryana Forest and Wildlife Department has again started ‘Jungle Safari’ in Kalesar National Park in Yamunanagar district.

It was started in 2017 here, but was stopped in 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid pandemic. Authorities of the Forest and Wildlife Department are hopeful that with the start of this safari, tourism will get a boost.Jayvinder Nehra, Inspector, Wildlife Department (additional charge of Yamunanagar district), said the ‘Jungle Safari’ was again started on Saturday and eight tourists visited enjoyed the safari on the first day.

According to information, Kalesar National Park is a popular destination for leopards, panthers, elephants, red junglefowl and other species of wildlife. It is also a renowned bird-watching spot.

Besides, about 27 species (14 migrated species) of butterfly and 40 species of territorial birds are also available here. Kalesar National Park and Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary are spread across 26,000 acres along the Yamuna in Yamunanagar district. Both are contiguous to Simbalbara National Park in Himachal Pradesh and Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand.

Nehra further said four vehicles had been registered with the Wildlife Department and only those vehicles were allowed to run safaris. He said private vehicles were not permitted on the safari route.

“There are two routes/tracks for the ‘Jungle Safari’ in Kalesar National Park. But, we have started only one route. The other route is being repaired and will be started soon. Each route is about 7 km long,” Nehra said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar