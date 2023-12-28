 ‘Jungle Safari’ begins again in Yamunanagar’s Kalesar National Park : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • ‘Jungle Safari’ begins again in Yamunanagar’s Kalesar National Park

‘Jungle Safari’ begins again in Yamunanagar’s Kalesar National Park

‘Jungle Safari’ begins again in Yamunanagar’s Kalesar National Park

Tourists on a ‘Jungle Safari’ at Kalesar National Park in Yamunanagar district.



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 27

After about four years, the Haryana Forest and Wildlife Department has again started ‘Jungle Safari’ in Kalesar National Park in Yamunanagar district.

It was started in 2017 here, but was stopped in 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid pandemic. Authorities of the Forest and Wildlife Department are hopeful that with the start of this safari, tourism will get a boost.Jayvinder Nehra, Inspector, Wildlife Department (additional charge of Yamunanagar district), said the ‘Jungle Safari’ was again started on Saturday and eight tourists visited enjoyed the safari on the first day.

According to information, Kalesar National Park is a popular destination for leopards, panthers, elephants, red junglefowl and other species of wildlife. It is also a renowned bird-watching spot.

Besides, about 27 species (14 migrated species) of butterfly and 40 species of territorial birds are also available here. Kalesar National Park and Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary are spread across 26,000 acres along the Yamuna in Yamunanagar district. Both are contiguous to Simbalbara National Park in Himachal Pradesh and Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand.

Nehra further said four vehicles had been registered with the Wildlife Department and only those vehicles were allowed to run safaris. He said private vehicles were not permitted on the safari route.

“There are two routes/tracks for the ‘Jungle Safari’ in Kalesar National Park. But, we have started only one route. The other route is being repaired and will be started soon. Each route is about 7 km long,” Nehra said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

2
Ludhiana

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

3
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Punjab

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Chandigarh

Residents demand Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat train halt at Mohali

6
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

7
Punjab

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

8
Haryana

In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar

9
J & K

Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

10
Diaspora

Indian Consulate in New York showcases valour of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons on Veer Bal Diwas

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

Reviews security situation along LoC, meets families of civi...

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

Cautions students against opting for such courses

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again


Cities

View All

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

No Chandigarh tableau for R-Day Parade

Vivek High faces recognition withdrawal

Moderate to dense fog expected over 3 days

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

DU graduates show resilience amid placement challenges

Rise in crimes against children calls for tough measures: DPCC chief

Delhi Police nab conman-cricketer

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister