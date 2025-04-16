Just one govt old age home functional in Haryana

Across 22 districts of Haryana, just one old-age home is currently functional in the government sector, which is in Rewari. However, this facility, which has a capacity of 170 inmates, houses just 12 people (nine males and three females). 90 per cent of its rooms remain unutilised. Additionally, the old-age home is in poor shape, with kitchen shelves missing shutters, food items left exposed, and only one sanitation worker responsible for cleaning the entire premises – a task found to inadequately performed during inspection.

The facts came to light during a hearing before the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) on the construction of old age homes in the state.

A bench comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, Member (Judicial) Kuldip Jain, and Member Deep Bhatia also conducted a virtual inspection of the Rewari old-age home through video call.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, mandates the establishment of old-age homes. Section 19 of the Act says that “the state government may establish and maintain such number of old age homes at accessible places, as it may deem necessary, in a phased manner, beginning with at least one in each district…”. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken the suo motu cognisance dated July 12, 2019, in the matter, and directed the HHRC to implement the welfare schemes under the Act.

“The present complaints have been pending for approximately seven years. It appears that the construction of old-age homes in Haryana is progressing at a snail’s pace,” said the HHRC order, dated April 3.

As per the status report of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, dated April 1, filed before the HHRC, no land has been been identified in Jhajjar, Palwal, Panipat, Rohtak, and Sirsa, for the construction of old-age homes. In Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, and Nuh, land has been identified, but construction is yet to begin.

In Bhiwani, a proposal for land allotment has been forwarded to the Development and Panchayats Department, while in Ambala, a detailed construction proposal is awaited “under the direction of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Haryana.”

In Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kurukshetra, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar, approvals are still pending from departments including Town and Country Planning, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Social Justice and Empowerment, observed HHRC.

Construction of old-age homes is underway in Karnal under the Smart City project, and in Panchkula, under the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board.

In its remarks, the HHRC order said, “It is a matter of profound concern that senior citizens, who have contributed a lifetime of experience to the fabric of society, often, find themselves vulnerable, neglected, and marginalised in their later years. Their rights, dignity, and overall well-being must be safeguarded with the utmost seriousness.”

The HHRC has directed the ACS, Social Justice and Empowerment; Chief Administrator, HSVP; Director, Development and Panchayats; and Director, Town and Country Planning Department to personally look into the matter and “take strenuous efforts” to expedite the construction of old-age homes in all districts of Haryana.