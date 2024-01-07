Just pay unloading charges to traders, farmers union asks potato growers

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, January 6

As potato growers are already facing losses due to poor prices being fetched by the produce in the market, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has asked them to stop bearing the grading/cleaning and weighing charges for the produce.

The potato crop is fetching Rs 350 to 550 a quintal as per the quality. However, the good quality, LR variety, is fetching about Rs 550 to 750 a quintal. The farmers said that due to poor prices, they were not even getting their production cost back, which was Rs 650-800 a quintal.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) Spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “The potato growers are facing heavy losses due to the lower prices being fetched by the crop and besides this, extra money is being charged by the traders in the name of cleaning/grading. The latter charge Rs 8 a quintal in the name of grading, which the farmers are not supposed to bear.”

“The farmers are liable to only pay for the unloading and if they are charged for any other fee except for unloading, then it is unlawful. The traders who buy stock directly from the fields charge Rs 6 a quintal in the name of weighing, which was not right. We have asked the farmers not to pay anything except for the unloading at the grain market. Soon, we will hold a meeting and discuss the further course of action in this regard,” he added.

Besides, the union has also asked the growers to sell their produce at the grain market only to ensure that they get compensation under the Bhavantar Bharpai Scheme. Potato crop is covered under a government scheme at a secured price of Rs 600 a quintal. The farmers are compensated accordingly.

However, Dhanpat Rai, president of the Commission Agents’ Association at the Shahbad grain market said, “The traders only charge Rs 1.80 per bag for the unloading of the stocks and the charges related to the cleaning is paid by the farmers directly to the labourers. As per the guidelines, the farmers should bring their stocks after cleaning so that they don’t have to pay anything extra at the market.”

Meanwhile, Krishan Kumar Malik, secretary of the Shahbad grain market, said, “The traders can charge for the unloading fee only, but there are some complaints related to the other charges being deducted, following which we have issued notices to the presidents of both associations here at Shahbad grain market. They have been asked to submit their replies regarding the charges they are deducting and further action would be taken accordingly.”

