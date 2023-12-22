Justice Puri to head NSA Advisory Board

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The Haryana Government has appointed Justice KC Puri, a retired Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the Chairman of the Advisory Board constituted under the National Security Act (NSA),1980.

An order issued by TVSN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), said Justice Raj Rahul Garg, another Judge of the High Court, and Pawan Girdhar, Additional Advocate-General, would be the members of the board.

