Justice Sibal: Must strive to strengthen relationship between Bar and Bench

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 18

Justice Deepak Sibal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday inspected the Karnal court and interacted with members of the District Bar Association.

He was welcomed in the bar room by the association president Sandeep Choudhary and other office-bearers.

Sandeep raised the issue of outstanding electricity bills of the Karnal Bar Association and demanded the construction of additional floors in the new building being constructed for lawyers’ chambers. He also asked Justice Sibal to increase the number of family courts in the district court.

Justice Sibal said efforts would be made to fulfil the demands of the lawyers. He stressed on the need to strengthen the relationship between the Bar and Bench.

He told young lawyers to come to the High Court from time to time and watch the court proceedings. He called upon them to respect their seniors and advised senior lawyers to keep teaching their juniors.

Bar association vice-president Gopal Singh Chauhan, general secretary Vikas Sandhu, joint secretary Amarjeet Dhania, treasurer Manoj Gandhi and others were present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal