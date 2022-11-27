Juvenile gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing sister

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 26

An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast-track special court under the POCSO Act) of the District Court, Jagadhri, has sentenced a child in conflict with law to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (with labour, subject to the provisions of the labour laws) for sexually abusing his “mentally challenged” sister.

The ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict. The convict will stay at a special home in Sonepat but after attaining the age of 21 years, he shall be transferred to a jail. On February 26, 2021, the SHO of the Gandhi Nagar police station received information from the PCR, Yamunanagar, about an unmarried girl, aged 18-19 years, who was found pregnant. He went to the Civil Hospital, Jagadhri, where he got to know that the victim had some swelling on her feet and when she was taken for a check-up, it was found that she was pregnant.

Her father said she had disclosed that her younger brother had been committing a wrong act with her for many months. Later, the victim delivered a baby girl.