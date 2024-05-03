Juvenile ‘thrashed’ in Faridabad child protection home, FIR registered

Gurugram, May 2
A juvenile offender was allegedly thrashed brutally for three days by two fellow inmates in a child protection home in Faridabad.
The victim, who is lodged in the child protection home in a case of religious fanaticism and quarrelling, also accused the in-charge of the child protection home of being involved in the matter. An FIR was registered in this regard at the NIT Faridabad police station yesterday.
According to the complaint filed by the 17-year-old, the police of the Mundkati police station in Palwal district had apprehended him in a case of religious fanaticism and quarrelling. The Juvenile Justice Board had sent him into the Faridabad protection home in September last year.
In-charge accused of involvement
The in-charge of the child protection home asked two boys, who were also juvenile offenders, to take me to a room that was out of the range of the CCTV camera. They brutally thrashed me with a baton and a plastic pipe for about 15 minutes and I suffered many injuries. They also called me names. They thrashed me for three days from September 9 to 11 in 2023. — The victim
The victim said, “The in-charge of the protection home asked two boys, who were also juvenile offenders, to take me to a room that was out of the range of the CCTV camera.”
“They brutally thrashed me with a baton and a plastic pipe for about 15 minutes and I suffered many injuries. They also called me by words like ‘Mullah’ and ‘Katwa’. They thrashed me for three days from September 9 to 11 in 2023,” the victim said.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against two juvenile offenders and the in-charge of the protection home under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at the NIT Faridabad police station on Wednesday. “As per the complaint, an FIR was registered and the probe is underway,” said ASI Raj Kumar, the investigating officer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to fight Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground