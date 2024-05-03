Juvenile ‘thrashed’ in Faridabad child protection home, FIR registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 2

A juvenile offender was allegedly thrashed brutally for three days by two fellow inmates in a child protection home in Faridabad.

The victim, who is lodged in the child protection home in a case of religious fanaticism and quarrelling, also accused the in-charge of the child protection home of being involved in the matter. An FIR was registered in this regard at the NIT Faridabad police station yesterday.

According to the complaint filed by the 17-year-old, the police of the Mundkati police station in Palwal district had apprehended him in a case of religious fanaticism and quarrelling. The Juvenile Justice Board had sent him into the Faridabad protection home in September last year.

In-charge accused of involvement The in-charge of the child protection home asked two boys, who were also juvenile offenders, to take me to a room that was out of the range of the CCTV camera. They brutally thrashed me with a baton and a plastic pipe for about 15 minutes and I suffered many injuries. They also called me names. They thrashed me for three days from September 9 to 11 in 2023. — The victim

The victim said, “The in-charge of the protection home asked two boys, who were also juvenile offenders, to take me to a room that was out of the range of the CCTV camera.”

“They brutally thrashed me with a baton and a plastic pipe for about 15 minutes and I suffered many injuries. They also called me by words like ‘Mullah’ and ‘Katwa’. They thrashed me for three days from September 9 to 11 in 2023,” the victim said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against two juvenile offenders and the in-charge of the protection home under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at the NIT Faridabad police station on Wednesday. “As per the complaint, an FIR was registered and the probe is underway,” said ASI Raj Kumar, the investigating officer.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Gurugram