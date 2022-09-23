Jyoti Bainda, Rajinder Kumar take oath as members of Haryana Public Service Commission

Chandigarh, September 23
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday administered the oath of office to Jyoti Bainda and Rajinder Kumar as the new members of the Haryana Public Service Commission.
Jyoti Bainda was associated with the field of education from 2004 to 2016 and has also served as the Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights from 2016 to 2022.
Rajinder Kumar has 28 years of experience in the field of education. He worked as Professor of Economics in the Department of School Education and retired as Principal in 2022, said an official statement.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal were present on the occasion.
