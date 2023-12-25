Jyotisar project to be completed in Feb

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, December 24

The state government has set a target to inaugurate the ambitious project of Mahabharata-themed interpretation centres at Jyotisar before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect next year.

The government has planned to complete the project and inaugurate it in February. The project has already missed several deadlines. It started in 2018 and it was expected to complete in 2021. Last year, it got a one-year extension (till July end this year), and then was extended up to October, but it missed all the deadlines due to various issues. The firm, constructing the buildings, would also operate and maintain the buildings for the next five years.

As per the information, there was a plan to open the centres for the public in a phased manner and to also get the two galleries (out of five) inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the International Gita Mahotsav, but the plan didn’t materialise due to his schedule. Now all the five galleries will be inaugurated together next year.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site and inquired about the project.

The Haryana CM said, “A large number of tourists are reaching Kurukshetra every year and to ensure that the tourists keep coming throughout the year, the interpretation centres are being constructed at Jyotisar. It has five galleries, of which two are ready and the internal work in the remaining three is underway. I am hopeful that the work will be completed by February and all the five galleries will be opened for the public before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect.”

Different themes including Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Vedic Civilisation, Kurukshetra, 48-kos Kurukshetra, and 18 days of the Mahabharata battle will be depicted in the these buildings. Augmented reality, Artificial Intelligence, holographic images and other latest technologies will be used.

Gautam Kumar, Executive Engineer, Haryana Tourism Corporation, said, “As Jyotisar is being developed as a world-class tourist destination. While two buildings are completely ready, the other three buildings will be ready by February. The content to be shown in these galleries is also ready.”

