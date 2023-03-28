Kadian khap president Billu Kadian, 2 others shot at in Jhajjar’s Beri town

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 28

Kadian khap president Devinder alias Billu Kadian and two others were shot at in Beri town of Jhajjar district on Tuesday evening. The trio were immediately rushed taken to nearby hospitals, where Billu Kadian’s condition is stated to be critical.

Billu Kadian is admitted to a private hospital while two others—Ranjeet and Mahavir—are undergoing treatment at PGIMS.

Billu Kadian’s wife is the chairperson of Beri Municipal Committee.

Old enmity is believed to be the reason behind the crime. The crime was reportedly committed by unidentified assailants when the three were sitting outside a house in Beri.

The assailants came in a car and fled after firing over 30 shots at the trio. Ranjeet and Mahavir suffered injuries in the leg.

Jhajjar SP Waseem Akram said efforts were underway to identify and nab the assailants.

#Jhajjar