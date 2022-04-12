Kaithal admn starts local bus service for women

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 11

Aiming at providing bus facilities to residents within the city, the Kaithal district administration has started local bus service. Two buses have been made operational under the service.

The route The bus dedicated to women will ply between Chandana Gate, Partap Gate, Siwan Gate, Arjun Nagar, Khurana Road, Vishwakarma Chowk, RKSD College, Pehowa Chowk, Jat College, Mini Secretariat, bus stand and Ambedkar College, while the bus for other passengers will ply between Chandana Gate and bus stand

One bus is dedicated for women including girl students, while the second is for passengers.

Students having a bus pass will be able to commute free in those buses, while other students and passengers have to pay fare to travel.

Kaithal MLA Leela Ram and Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya flagged off the buses on Monday.

The MLA said with the inauguration of the bus service, the government wanted to provide maximum benefits to residents and thanked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma for the bus service in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dahiya said the bus service for women had been started as girl students were facing several issues in absence of local bus service.

