Kaithal ARO suspended for ‘denying’ permission, derogatory remarks to AAP for poll events

Kaithal, April 6

Braham Parkash, Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Kaithal for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, has been suspended in the case of rejection of permission requests by AAP to hold public meeting with derogatory remarks.

AAP leader had applied online for permission for two programmes of AAP candidate Sushil Gupta to be held on April 7, but these were rejected from the portal. However, ARO clarified that his password was with staff members, and he has suspended five employees.

Confirming the suspension, Kaithal ARO Braham Parkash said his login ID and password was used by employees and he was not aware about the rejection. “I have suspended five employees and filed a complaint with the SP for a detailed inquiry,” he said.

During his suspension period, the headquarter will be the office of the Chief Secretary (CS), and he will not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from CS. Meanwhile, the Kaithal police have arrested two persons in this regard. However, their names have not been disclosed. SP Kaithal Upasana said they have arrested two persons and raids are being conducted to arrest others. She did not disclose more information, saying investigation is underway.

