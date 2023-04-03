Kaithal-Cheeka-Patiala highway to be 4-laned, Rs 130 crore approved

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 2

In a major respite to commuters, the Union government has approved a budget of Rs 129.40 crore for the widening of a 32-km stretch on the Kaithal-Cheeka-Patiala highway. The section, which currently has two lanes and is a regular witness to traffic jams, would be four-laned as part of this project.

This road connects Haryana with Punjab, and the locals and Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh have for long been demanding that it be widened. All major establishments in Cheeka, such as the bus stand, grain market, vegetable markets and a famous marble market of the state, are situated on this road. This market attracts people across Haryana and Punjab.

“I wrote a letter to Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on March 17, 2021 and twice met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The state government recommended the widening of this road, after which the Union Government gave a nod and sanctioned a budget of Rs 129.40 crore. I am thankful to Nitin Gadkari, CM Khattar, and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala for sanctioning the budget,” said Ishwar Singh.

After receiving an NOC from the Forest Department, the construction work on the highway would be initiated. After the four laning of the road, new bus routes would also be created he added.

The locals are happy with the sanctioning of the budget as the widening of the road would ease traffic congestion. “Presently, the road is congested and traffic has increased manifold in the past few years. We are thankful to our MLA and the government for the sanctioning of the budget,” said Ram Chander, a Kaithal resident.