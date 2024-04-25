Kaithal DC, SP direct officials to ensure ramps for disabled, elderly

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 24

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar, and Superintendent of Police Upasana visited various polling booths on Wednesday to check the arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During their visit, they inspected polling centres located at Government Senior Secondary School (boys), Committee Chowk, Government Senior Secondary School, Patti Afghan, Swami Vivekanand Public School, Pratap Gate, Government schools at Nandkaran Majra \and Sherda villages, and directed officials to ensure all basic facilities were made available at the polling booths, including ramps for the disabled and elderly people.

They said there were 807 polling centres across 386 locations in the district, of which, 619 were in rural areas and 188 in urban areas.

As per the Election Commission’s instructions, all these polling centres should be equipped with essential amenities such as electricity, water, ramps, wheelchairs, and other necessary facilities, they said.

They emphasised that supervisers/sector officers should keep information about small routes to reach booths in their respective areas so that they could reach in the shortest possible time when needed.

They said if there were any issues, they should be rectified immediately. They also mentioned that arrangements for webcasting would be made at the booths for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Lok Sabha