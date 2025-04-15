Kaithal man keeps 14-year promise, wears shoes after meeting PM Modi

A promise made 14 years ago by a devoted admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came true on Monday, when 55-year-old Ram Pal Kashyap from Kaithal district finally met the PM at a rally in Yamunanagar — and wore shoes for the first time in over a decade.

Moved by the devotion, Prime Minister Modi gifted a pair of shoes to Kashyap at the venue and helped him wear them, ending a barefoot journey that began in 2010.

“I never imagined that the Prime Minister would meet me like this. Today, my dream of meeting the Prime Minister was fulfilled and I am very thankful to him,” said an emotional Kashyap, who had vowed not to wear shoes until he met Narendra Modi in person.

According to sources, Kashyap was able to meet the Prime Minister through the intervention of a senior BJP leader from Kaithal, who facilitated the encounter at the rally.

Kashyap had been walking barefoot for the past 14 years, enduring harsh summers and chilling winters. Many had offered him footwear during this time, but he always refused, reiterating that he would only wear shoes the day he met Prime Minister Modi.

Sharing the special moment on social media, PM Modi wrote, “I met Shri Ram Pal Kashyap Ji of Kaithal at the public meeting in Yamunanagar today. He had taken a vow 14 years ago that he would only wear shoes after I became Prime Minister and he got to meet me.”

The Prime Minister also used the occasion to offer a broader message to others who demonstrate similar dedication. “I respect their love. They should try to use their energy for something bigger like helping others or building the nation,” Modi posted.

For Kashyap, who had waited 14 long years for this moment, the brief interaction was nothing short of a dream come true. As he stood wearing the shoes gifted by the Prime Minister himself, a chapter closed on a story of faith, patience, and unwavering devotion.