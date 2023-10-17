Kaithal medical college stone laid

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 16

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone of Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College at Sampan Kheri village in Kaithal district today. The college would be constructed on 20 acres at a cost of Rs 950 crore, he said.

Free travel for those taking Group D exam The Chief Minister has said those appearing for Group D exams (scheduled to be held on October 21 and 22) will be allowed free transportation via state roadways buses

The candidates can avail of this facility by showing their admit cards.

It would have 100 MBBS seats and a 500-bed hospital. The target was to complete the project within 30 months, he added. The project was initially announced during the Brahmin Mahakumbh held on December 11, 2022, in Karnal.

The CM also laid the foundation stones of various development projects, including a road from Sujma to Chausala at a cost of Rs 167.40 lakh, Majra-Rajound Pundri road at a cost of Rs 175.98 lakh, Kaithal Patti Chaudhary market shed at a cost of Rs 406.71 lakh and a six-bay bus stand at Patiala road Cheeka at a cost of Rs 915.23 lakh.

Khattar said before 2014, there were six medical colleges in the state having 700 MBBS seats, but now the state had 15 medical colleges with 2,185 MBBS seats. Plans were afoot to establish eight more medical colleges in the state. Over the next three-four years, the number of MBBS seats would go up to 3,500, he added.

The CM also announced to increase the quota of paddy for farmers from 30 to 35 quintals, plus extra 10 per cent per acre.

He also listened to the grievances of the people during two “Jan Samvad” programmes held at Sapan Kheri and Indira Gandhi College Auditorium in Kaithal. Khattar directed the officials concerned to take prompt action on complaints by the public. He also facilitated on-the-spot approval of pension for six persons.

